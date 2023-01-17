Dear sherehe babes and masters: 6 hidden dangers of shisha smoking





Dear party people, the enforcement of the shisha ban has been renewed in Nairobi County’s nightclubs and bars.

Reports of their increasing use have prompted the ban. The County Public Health Chief Officer, Tom Michira Nyakaba, has directed the Head of the Tobacco Control Unit to work with relevant departments to enforce compliance with the Public Health Act and tobacco control laws.

That said, shisha, also known as hookah or waterpipe, is a method of smoking tobacco through a bowl and a hose or tube. The smoke is cooled and filtered through water, giving the user the impression that it is less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

However, shisha smoking is unsafe and can lead to many health problems.

Increased risk of lung cancer:

The smoke from shisha contains the same toxic chemicals as cigarette smoke, including carcinogens such as tar and carbon monoxide. This increases the risk of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and emphysema.

Cardiovascular disease:

Shisha smoking can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke. This is due to the carbon monoxide in the smoke, which reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood, and the nicotine, which increases heart rate and blood pressure.

Oral health problems:

The heat from the charcoal used to burn the tobacco in shisha can also cause oral health problems, such as tooth decay and gum disease. The smoke and the sweetened flavors used in shisha can also damage the teeth and gums.

Addiction:

Nicotine is present in most shisha tobacco and can lead to addiction. It can also be harder to quit shisha smoking than cigarette smoking due to the social aspect of smoking shisha with friends or family.

Secondhand smoke:

Shisha smoking also exposes non-smokers to secondhand smoke, which can be harmful to their health.

High Risk of COVID-19 infection:

Sharing a waterpipe with others can increase the risk of infection, as the waterpipe and mouthpiece can collect saliva and other respiratory secretions, which can transmit the virus.

In conclusion, shisha use is not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes and can lead to serious health problems. It’s also not a safe method during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important to be aware of the risks and make an informed decision about whether or not to use shisha.

