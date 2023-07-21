Diamond’s sister Esma blasted for allegedly stealing someone’s husband





Esma Platnumz, the sister of Tanzanian singer Diamond, has been involved in controversy as a woman accuses her of dating her husband, who is allegedly married.

The shocking revelation came to light during an interview on the Instagram page Sally TV, where the aggrieved wife claimed that she discovered her husband’s involvement with Esma through her Instagram page.

The woman said she followed Esma on Instagram due to her clothing business.

It was through that that she noticed a familiar voice and hand while viewing Esma’s posts.

Curious and suspicious, she confronted her husband, who confirmed that he was seeing Esma while they were briefly on a break following a domestic disagreement.

“There was a time we had a disagreement, and when I saw it, I asked him, and he said we would talk about it later,” the wife explained, recounting the shocking discovery.

The evidence that raised suspicions was a video of Esma and the man on a yacht having a good time on June 21st, 2023.

Esma has been openly showcasing her new boyfriend on her Instagram, revealing that he is the manager of Tanzanian artist Mavokali.

“But love is fun, especially if you truly love each other. Those who were single, forgive me now my brothers. I cannot hide love. 😍” Esma captioned a video of them feeding each other fruits in the pool.

Despite the public display of affection, the situation has not been well-received by all.

The wife’s revelation and accusation have brought Esma’s relationship into the spotlight, prompting discussions and debates among fans and followers.

Esma, who had previously left her last husband due to his online interactions with other women, warned women from sending direct messages to her current partner, asserting that she has access to his phone.

In March 2022, the celebrity sister told journalists she wanted her relationship private after her previous marriage lasted for three months.

Asked whether she wants to get married to her new bae, she said, “I am not a marriage material. I am not even thinking about marriage.”

