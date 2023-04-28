Diamond’s sister sets record straight on her ‘relationship’ with Harmonize





Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Platnumz has shut down rumours that she is dating her brother’s rival, Harmonize.

The rumours have been fueled by the fact that Esma missed out on a recent family re-union when Diamond’s children, Tiffah and Prince Nillan visited them in Tanzania.

It is reported that Diamond’s family is upset and banned her from hanging out with them.

A few days ago, Harmonize also announced that Diamond’s older sister, Esma is in his new song featuring DJ Seven dubbed ‘Say Yes’.

He thanked Esma for contributing to the song and for their love and friendship.

Also read: DJ Pierra Makena – My new job at NRG Radio is ‘not permanent’

“Thank you for pure love and friendship. God bless you,” Harmonize wrote.

Esma has also been listening to Harmonize’s music which supposedly brought family wrangles, because Diamond and Harmonize don’t see each other eye to eye since the latter left WCB in 2019.

Well, Esma went live on her Instagram to address the allegations. She started off by saying she regrets being famous.

“There was a time I wanted to be famous so bad but now, I regret being famous. People wake up creating things so that they have something to talk about,” she said

Esma also lamented she is no longer at peace.

Also read: Edday Nderitu pregnant? Just a prank!

“You will put these dramas on us that you’ll prevent people who really want to love us not even having the courage to approach us.”

She revealed that she was once dumped because social media reported she was with someone else

“Nowadays, I tell men that I am a public figure and whatever they hear on social media, they should ask me first. I loved that guy with all my heart. I feel really bad. To be honest. I am hurt,” she said.

Esma then stated that there is nothing going on between her and the Konge Gang CEO Harmonize emphasizing that she is still single.

“You will now make us not support people so that we are not said to be in a relationship with them. You’ll make us stop singing other people’s songs and by doing that, you’ll make people believe we are selfish and that we don’t support other people,” she said.

Also read: Betty Kyallo to unmask her ‘mystery man’