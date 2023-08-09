DP Gachagua: I will always remain a villager





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that although he is a dignitary, he will always remain a villager.

Taking to his social media page, Gachagua, the second in command, said that being a dignitary will not rob him from enjoying his village life.

“You can take a man out of the village but you cannot take the village out of a man, I am always a villager,” Gachagua posted on his Twitter page as he greeted and interacted with his villagers while taking his early morning walk.

However, this is not the first time Gachagua has posted a photo of him taking the morning walk in his village, an exercise he particularly loves, and interacting with his villagers.

“It is a great moment to engage and catch up with fellow villagers – and even share lots of laughter. It was also reinvigorating to do the kilometres with some of the villagers who joined me in the walk. We had time to bond again,” he added.

Gachagua is known to be a ‘people lover’, especially in his village.

“My interaction with pupils and students on their way to school took me back many years, when I walked bare feet to Kabiru-ini Primary School in the dark and chilly mornings, as we sought an education. I also bumped into the milkman and had a brief conversation on the Dairy Subsector. I assured him that the subsector will be streamlined, and sooner or later, we will put more money into the farmer’s pocket.”

On August 6, 2023, Gachagua took his signature early morning walk in Nyeri.

The DP, who was in his home area at the time, Mathira, said he interacted with residents.

“Took an early morning walk, as I love to do when in the village in Mathira, Nyeri County, in the company of my wife Pastor Dorcas, to interact with nature and the people along the way,” Gachagua said.

