Ezekiel Mutua backs Eric Omondi, turns heat on gospel artistes

Dr Ezekiel Mutua during a past interview at his office in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive officer Dr Ezekiel Mutua is not happy with gospel artistes.

He claims to have been frustrated the most by the gospel artistes since joining MCSK.

Mutua even suggested that comedian Eric Omondi might have been right when he blamed artistes for being dormant despite having previously been the face of the Kenyan music industry.

“Since I joined MCSK a year ago, the people who have caused me the most pain and frustrated my efforts to revive the music industry are gospel artists. I think Eric Omondi was right. Something is wrong. We have lots of performers and few real gospel artists. SAD!” Ezekiel Mutua said.

In early 2023, Omondi ranted at how gospel artists only trend for the wrong reasons.

“Where is Daddy Owen, Jimmy Gait, Mercy Masika, Alice Kamande, Gloria Muliro, Eunice Njeri, Bahati? The gospel music industry was the identity of Kenyan music and they have all fallen. The gospel music industry has failed us,” he said.

The comedians went as far as threatening to expose some gospels artistes whom he alleged are members of the LGBTQ community.

“You have left the ministry, you have left God, you have left the church, you will never prosper. The failure of Kenya as a nation is upon you. You are now trending for gonorrhoea scandals. I want to give you a message from God that whatever you touch, whatever you do will not prosper until you turn to God,” he said.

Dr Mutua is a well-known name in the creative industry thanks to some of the strict rules he imposed in the industry during his time at KFCB.

This resulted in him being christened the names “moral policeman” or “Deputy Jesus”.

He was appointed the MCSK boss in 2022.

During his time at KFCB he would lock horns with a number of celebrities over the production of raunchy music videos and excessive foul language.

Comedian Eric Omondi is among the artists who have engaged in a not so pleasant verbal exchange with Dr Mutua.

