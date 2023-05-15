Foreign Affairs PS Korir Singoei downplays Moses Kuria’s comments on Sudan war

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





A day after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria made controversial remarks about the ongoing war in Sudan, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei has appeared to publicly disagree with him.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Kuria, known for his controversial comments suggested the militarily should invade countries where armies overthrow the government, as was the case in Sudan.

“Appeasement does not pay. Military juntas do not become democrats simply because of the false principle of non-interference. The AU can marshal an army strong enough to bomb Khartoum to smithereens,” said Kuria.

In his rebuttal on the same platform, Mr Singoei clarified that Mr Kuria’s views did not represent government policy on the matter.

“The personal views expressed by Moses Kuria do not represent government policy on this complex and challenging issue. We continue to work with all parties towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese crisis,” the PS said.

This is the second time the CS and the PS have disagreed on diplomatic issues that are essentially outside Kuria’s remit.

In February 2023, CS Kuria warned the owner of China Square that the government was prepared to help the investor set up a manufacturing plant in the country, but not a wholesale or retail business that would compete with locals.

After threatening the investors with deportation, the Foreign PS was forced to come out and set the record straight, assuring investors that the government would not discriminate against any investor on the basis of nationality.

“No legitimate investor – regardless of nationality – should be concerned as the country’s investment regime is not arbitrary and non-discriminatory,” the PS’s tweet read.

A number of Kenyans on Twitter, including prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, slammed CS for threatening Mr Lei Cheng of China Square.

““CS Moses Kuria is obviously wrong in his onslaught against Mr Lei Cheng of China Square. ‘Kenya is open for business’ is Kuria’s mantra, yet he is at war with Cheng for succeeding in his business model (selling cheapest),” Ahmednasir said

Also read: Ruto hands Sh1 million to AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia after Mashemeji derby