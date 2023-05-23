Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga wanted by DCI





Detectives in Nakuru are currently searching for former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga in connection with the recent recovery of two firearms and a large quantity of drugs.

The weapons were found in a house allegedly linked to Njenga, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to locate him.

DCI Mohamed Amin issued a statement on Monday evening shedding light on the recovered items.

He said: “One of the firearms recovered was a home-made pistol capable of firing, while the other was a Tokarev pistol with its serial number deliberately defaced. Three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also found hidden in one of the rooms in the house.

A total of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54, were arrested during the raid conducted by detectives in Ngomongo village, Dundori District. Amin stressed the importance of public cooperation and urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the ex-Mungiki leader to contact detectives.

This incident follows recent claims by Njenga himself on 12 May that his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru and Laikipia had been raided by police. Njenga, a vocal figure, expressed his belief that these actions were an attempt to prevent him from attending the burial of Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

In response to the raids, Njenga expressed his frustration at what he saw as political harassment. “They said they were looking for me. I don’t know why, but I see it as politics and harassment that should stop,” Njenga told the Star in a telephone interview. Notably, Njenga has been arrested and charged several times in the past as authorities tried to link him to the Mungiki sect.

As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates on this high-profile case, which has once again drawn attention to the controversial figure and his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

