Four times MP Peter Salasya has courted controversy

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Since being elected to Parliament for first time in last year’s polls, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has quickly made made a name for himself for endlessly courting controversy both in and outside the August House.

The first-time parliamentarian rarely shies away from speaking his mind.

Which is why the outspoken MP is often the top of debate among Kenyans online for his remarks or even conduct. Here are four occasions when the young MP has courted controversy:

Sexually derogatory remarks about Bomet Woman Rep – Salasya, while on an Azimio la Umoja political rally bashed Bomet Woman Representative, Linet Chepkorir aka Toto, for not respecting the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“… And those young people who are abusing Baba… There is one who was voted in but did not have any money like Peter Salasya. She is called Toto. I will go and impregnate her next week,” the MP said.

Refusing to apologise to Toto – After the indecent remarks went viral, Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei asked Salasya to apologise to Toto failure to which he would not be allowed to speak in parliament.

But in response Salasya vowed that he would not apologise to the Woman Rep.

“Deputy speaker @GladysShollei I won’t apologise to@LinetChepkorir_ whatsoever the moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon@RailaOdinga you rattle us and invite muddy politics… she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes,” he tweeted.

Shaming Senator Orwoba for wearing ‘period stained’ pants – After nominated senator Gladys Orwoba walking into parliament in ‘period stained’ pants in a bid to advocate for the end of period stigma, Salasya tweeted unpublishable words. Salasya also attacked Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja for lauding the senator’s boldness.

Looking for a wife, women throwing themselves to him – Late last year, the MP announced that he was looking for a wife. He then stated that his ideal woman must be young, God-fearing, very prayerful, focused, supportive and presentable. He also said his woman of choice must be able to speak to the people in the countryside.

His offer attracted several women who slid into his DM while the bold of the lot even coming up with posters. Salasya would then meet only one of them. He later dismissed the rest on very flimsy grounds.

