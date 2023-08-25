Friday power blackout updates in four counties including Nairobi





Four counties will on Friday, August 25, 2023, be affected by a power blackout the Kenya Power Company said on Thursday, August 24, night.

This interruption is attributed to routine power maintenance, according to KPC officials.

The upcoming blackout is anticipated to impact various regions within four counties, causing temporary disruptions to normal electricity services.

In Nairobi County, the Kaloleni estate will be among the areas affected by these planned power interruptions.

Notable locations within this estate, including Kaloleni Social Hall, St John’s Secondary School, and adjacent customers, are expected to experience the blackout.

Moving to Kiambu County, which is the second county on the list, multiple areas will undergo the scheduled power blackout.

These regions comprise Kinoo, Muthiga, and Baraniki, while more parts of Kiambu County, namely Kinoo Market, Gaitumbi, and adjacent customers, will also be impacted.

The power interruptions will extend to Trans Nzoia County as well, with Matunda and Moi’s Bridge being specified as the areas set to experience the blackout. Furthermore, additional areas such as Chukura, Kona Mbaya, Nzoia, Binyenya, Mburur, and adjacent customers will also be affected within Trans Nzoia County.

In Kilifi County, the outage will encompass various locations, including Vipingo, Mariashani, Utalii College, Vipingo Health Center, Vipingo Trading Center, Vipingo Makaburini, Palm Ridge, Awali Estate, Shariani, Madrassa, Shariani Primary School, and Shariani Center.

Other areas like Kuruwitu Road, Vipingo Ridge Bridge, Buxton Kinuni, Kuruwitu Michikichi, Shariani Pope, and adjacent customers will also experience the planned blackout.

Throughout this year, Kenya Power Company has frequently issued similar announcements, outlining the areas that will be impacted by power blackouts.

This practice has led to a degree of inconvenience, particularly for businesses that often bear the brunt of financial losses during such interruptions.

Notably, on August 24, 2023, a total of seven counties were affected by power interruptions, according to KPC.

The affected counties were Nairobi, Narok, Nakuru, Meru, Kirinyaga, and Kilifi. These regular maintenance-related blackouts are part of the ongoing efforts by the Kenya Power Company to ensure the reliability and safety of the electricity distribution network.

