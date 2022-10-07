Government declares Monday, October 10 public holiday





The government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Monday, October 10, 2022, a public Holiday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that Kenyans should honour the day by recognising Kenya’s rich cultural diversity in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress.

“Whereas the day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate this rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in Kenya,” he said in a statement.

The declaration is expected to be followed by a gazette notice in line with the law.

Until the new Constitution was promulgated in 2020, October 10 was celebrated as Moi Day, for the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Kenya had been marking the holiday since 1988 when the late President Daniel Moi marked 10 years in power but it was scrapped in 2010.

The High Court, however, reinstated the day to be marked as a holiday on November 9, 2017, on the grounds its removal was in contravention of the Public Holidays Act.

Utamaduni Day is meant to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage. The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act were approved by Parliament.

This was in line with the provision of Sections 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110).

It is the second time Kenyans are celebrating the day as Utamaduni Day.

The government emphasised the need for Kenyans to recognise and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes Unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.

