How Sakaja declined to use ‘special’ rostrum during NMS function

From left: Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja during the handover of the Deeds of Transfer to the new Nairobi County Government outside City Hall on September 30, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja politely declined to use a ‘special’ rostrum brought to him during the handing over of power deeds by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to the new county government, saying it was not necessary.

“Just return it. I will use this other one,” Sakaja said while pointing to the one that the other dignitaries used.

The incident happened shortly after Deputy Governor Dr James Njoroge Muchiri finished his speech.

He then welcomed the governor to make his speech, as two men hurriedly brought forward a rostrum inscribed ‘The Nairobi Governor’.

But Sakaja the gesture and instructed the two men to take back the rostrum.

The incident amused the gathering but Sakaja responded by saying bringing him the ‘special’ rostrum was not necessary at all.

“Please don’t worry, I will use this one (pointing the one available). I will still be able to give my speech here,” said Sakaja.

All the dignitaries, including former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and NMS Director Mohamed Badi, had used the same rostrum.

The rostrum that was being used all along was inscribed ‘The Nairobi City County Government’.

Bringing in the new rostrum meant that the media would have forced the media to rearrange their mics and adjust their cameras before governor started speaking.

In his speech Sakaja promised to make Nairobi a green city by planting more trees.

He also said that his government is going to reabsorb more than 6,000 employees seconded to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

On the other hand, Badi reported that NMS had accomplished their tasks as assigned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and that they are ready to handover.

