‘Huyu wangu ata sex appeal hana,’ Kenyan man justifies calling wife ‘a pet’





It’s one thing to make fun of someone, and another to insult them. I woke up this morning to a nasty tweet by a Kenyan man who has a considerably gracious following of 44,771 followers on Twitter and the audacity the size of a blue whale.

Proclaiming his role in society as an entertainer on radio who prides himself in creating engaging content for his audience, one George T Diano on Monday decided to put his wife on blast which many Kenyans on Twitter and beyond did not approve of.

Behind every joke is a small truth to it.

He may call it content creation, but I see a man hiding behind the veil of entertainment banter just to get a point across and rationalize why men cheat.

There’s absolutely no justification he can come up with to clear out insulting the woman he consciously chose to be his life partner, yet Mr Diano, following a lot of backlash from the tweet, had no choice but to come clean on insulting his wife by likening her to a pet.

The tweet that has since its debut made rounds on the internet reads: “I was at Blankets & Wine today with my wife and realized I might have bagged one of the bare minimums this kanairo, I had to stay incognito. There are beautiful babes out here. Ukiowa ndio unajua kumbe ata hunanga taste ya madem. Huyu wangu ata sex appeal hana, nikama kuishi na pet.”

Not only was this demeaning to his wife, but also to many Kenyan women who are now convinced that their partners may have similar reservations. In a bid to make his audience relate and have a good laugh, Mr Diano only ended up looking bad in the eyes of his fans, because there are limits to making jokes even in content creation.

However, with the heat on the matter flaring, Mr Diano decided to jolt down an apology to his followers, justifying his post as one filled with satire and metaphors.

“I will not ruin an apology with an excuse; As a Radio content PD I’ve been doing a terrible job lately, meeting my demand for the morning show has become overwhelming. Today was a good day for my rattings but a bad day for my image. Yesterday I graced Blankets & Wine with my best friend KJ who’s a radio producer. We all had our spouses with us & double dates is our normal routine almost every weekend. On our way to Syokimau, the story of that DJ who was complaining about his smoking wife popped up,” he narrated.

“We felt this was a good topic for the morning show & since we didn’t want to victimize the lad, I had to come up with the content just like all the other times. I’ve always used satire & metaphor in all my content & before I tweet anything concerning the show I usually share it with the squad that includes my very beautiful wifey (mama Nal),” he went on.

“People who know me personally understand our relationship, my wife is my number one fan & supporter. I’m not my tweets neither a chauvinist. Was I looking for engagement- Yes of course that’s the goal for Radio content. Was I disrespectful to women- vindictively No. I, therefore, apologize for the equivocated metaphor. But even as y’all disagree with me, remember the morning discussion today was very candid & men had a lot to echo. This is something that is happening, we just choose to ignore. I deeply regret using the word “pet” in my tweet. It was a poor choice of words & I apologize unreservedly for that. What I said is not true to who I am & I’m very regretful,” he concluded his apology.

I’m a firm believer that even as a content creator, there are limits to what kind of content you choose to make and the messages you choose to convey. Why make content that puts your wife in a position of public scrutiny? Why brazenly disrespect your better half, even though she may have given consent? As a content creator and as a man, Mr Diano ought to have a moral campus and boundaries regarding his personal life. Respect in a relationship or marriage is non-negotiable.