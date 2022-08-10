‘It’s not done till it’s done,’ Martha Karua breaks silence

Azimio la Umoja One - Kenya Coalition party presidential running mate, Martha Karua, votes at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua has finally spoken for the first time after casting her vote on Tuesday’s election.

Through her Twitter account, Karua said that the deal is not yet done, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the presidential results at the Bomas of Kenya.

“It’s not done till it’s done,” Karua said.

According to the final results from Ms Karua’s polling station, Deputy President William Ruto, who is vying for the presidential seat on a UDA ticket, pulled an upset in her own polling station through a clear win, with Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

Results from form 34A posted by IEBC showed that at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency, where Ms Karua voted, the DP Ruto garnered 911 votes against Mr Raila Odinga’s 311 votes.

On Tuesday morning there was a brief moment of anxiety when Ms Karua arrived at the polling station but her name could not be found in the KIEMS kit database.

She was finally given her ballot papers at 6.10am and proceeded to the voting booth.

After casting her vote, Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers to vote for the leaders that will lead them for the next five years.

She had promised to mobilise the Mt Kenya region to rally behind the Azimio candidate in the race to form the next government.