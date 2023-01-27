Kamene Goro sheds tears as she signs off her job at Kiss FM





Kamene Goro shed tears on air as she left Kiss FM today, Friday, January 27, 2023. She also gave an emotional goodbye message to her fans.

Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019 with content creator Andrew Kibe who left the station in June 2020.

Comedian and now Lang’ata Member of parliament Jalang’o joined Kamene and worked together until he exited to start his political career in March 2022.

During her last day at Kiss FM, Kamene narrated how amazing it has been hosting the show despite some challenges.

“It is that final day and today marks the last day of me on Kiss FM,” she started off her goodbye message.

Kamene added that hosting the show with comedian Obinna has been the best despite having two other co-hosts before him.

“It’s been almost four years, and for all of the things we have gone through together, you have been an amazing co-host,” she told Obinna.

Kamene added that she is grateful for the journey.

In his part, Obinna thanked Kamene for helping him transition to the morning radio show and being accommodating.

“Thank you for welcoming me to Kiss and for transitioning me to the morning radio smooth. Thank you for understanding all my craziness,” he emotionally said.

Obinna, who joined the Westland-based company in 2022, said he had hoped and pictured in mind to work with Kamene on the radio for longer.

“I hoped to work with you maybe for like two or three years. I have been here for like 10 months,” he said.

Obinna added that change is inevitable as Kamene wished him to continue shining on Radio.

“I will try my best. and I will always put my foots forward for I have two litle people who depends on me and also others who need school fees,” he said.

Kamene also told her fans that she would still meet them in other avenues.

“I will miss you but I will definitely, be around. May God bless you all my fans and those who supported me in the show. My mum, my sister and everyone who has been tuning in the show for the last three years,” she said as she wiped tears and signed off.

