Karen Nyamu ‘Nairobi Senator’ posts stokes fresh controversy





Karen Nyamu has stocked fresh controversy after sharing posters in which she refers to herself as Nairobi Senator.

A spot check by Nairobi News shows the controversial politician indeed recognizes herself as Nairobi Senator

For instance, in her 2023 Labour Day message to Kenyans, the politician uploaded a poster of herself at the background of some Nairobi city-storied buildings.

The photo had the message; “Happy Labour Day my fellow hardworking Kenyans, Hon Karen Nyamu Senator Nairobi county.”

The message is a replica of other posters she made during public holidays and special days such as Idd-Ul-Fitr, International Women’s Day, and Jamhuri Day.

“New Year 2023, HON. Karen NYAMU SENATOR NAIROBI COUNTY,” reads another placard.

However, Ms Nyamu is not the Nairobi Senator.

Mr Edwin Sifuna is, having been successful during the August polls having garnered 716, 876 votes against his close competitor Bishop Margaret Wanjiru (UDA) who came in second with 524, 091 votes.

Ms Nyamu, a mother of two, is, as a matter of fact, a nominated Senator.

“Weka nominated senator, plz Sifuna ndio senator wa Nairobi County yawah (acknowledge you are a nominator senator, since we know Nairobi senator is Mr Sifuna),” Martin Sava commented on Karen Nyamu’s Facebook post on Labour Day best wishes.

“Who is the senator of Nairobi County?” Danstone Omondi posed.

“Halafu Edwin Sifuna atakuwa senator wa wapi, (What of Sifuna, which county is he representing as a senator?),” Beatrice Chem Chem asked.

Ms Nyamu’s actions could bring her on crossroads with Chapter 6 of the Kenyan Constitution, which explores leadership and integrity values of state officer.

Reached for comment, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Mr Paul Ongili Owino famously known as Babu Owino, who is also an ODM lawmaker said it is obvious Sifuna is the city senator.

“The Senator for Nairobi is Sifuna, duly elected,” he said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

The MP, a close ally to ODM leader Mr Raila Odinga, stated “In my opinion, the party may not contemplate filing a legal suit since it is obvious Sifuna is the senator.”

“Why should we take the matter to court? We say it is Res Ipsa Loquitur – Facts or things speak for themselves,” he said. ​​

Besides the political drama, Ms Nyamu has also been embroiled in personal controversy including repeated beefs involving his baby daddy Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh.

