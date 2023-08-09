Kazi ni nyingi sana! Riggy G’s peculiar request to Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a thanks giving ceremony in Keiyo South Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 01, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to consider reducing his responsibilities, in order to allow him to make visits to his native home more frequently.

Mr Gachagua hails from Mathira, in Nyeri County.

In what seemed to be a political excitement rhetoric, following the duo’s visit to Mt Kenya region, the DP said he admires visiting his home area but due to the workload he rarely tours.

The visit of President Ruto, his deputy, alongside other senior officials from the Kenya Kwanza government to the area, concluded with an exploration of various development projects in the County, after a five-day tour of the region.

Speaking to residents in Naromoru, Deputy President Gachagua acknowledged the substantial responsibilities he has been entrusted with and humorously appealed to President Ruto for a reduction in his duties.

He said, “The president has given me significant responsibilities…However, Your Excellency, I kindly request a reduction in these duties so that I can find time to visit my hometown.”

In addition to his role as Dr Ruto’s chief aide, Deputy President Gachagua has been tasked with overseeing the transformation of the coffee, tea, and dairy sectors.

This has involved conducting consultation meetings in various tea and coffee-producing zones to come up with solutions as to how farmers can benefit from their produce.

Gachagua has also been actively involved in the fight against illicit brew, drug abuse and substances.

President Ruto’s visit to Central Kenya, and specifically Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri counties, marked the launch of several developmental initiatives.

The projects include water supply, market construction to road improvements, affordable housing construction, and healthcare facilities, some of which had been initiated by his predecessor, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Jubilee administration.

Notably, Ruto previously served as Deputy President under President Kenyatta.

Before assuming the role of Deputy President, Gachagua had served as the Member of Parliament for Mathira Constituency from 2017 to 2022.

