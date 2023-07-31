Kenyan philanthropist celebrities with impressive humanitarian works





In a world captivated by glitz and stardom, the real stars are the ones who use their influence to illuminate the lives of others.

Beyond the red carpets, flashy lifestyles, a secret lies in the hearts of some celebrities – a burning desire to make a difference and leave a lasting impact on society.

Extraordinary individuals have transcended the boundaries of fame to become champions of humanity, leveraging their fame and resources to champion causes close to their hearts.

Below are celebrities who have impressive humanitarian works:

Daddy Owen – Having started his foundation, the Malaika Disability Foundation, in 2012, Daddy Owen (Owen Mwatia) is building a hospital hostel to provide a home for patients, especially children who have undergone surgeries and are in the recovery process.

While giving a tour of the facility, Daddy Owen pointed out that there are rails on the sides to help those who were using wheelchairs while moving.

Through his foundation, the System ya Kapungala hitmaker said he aims to create awareness and advocacy on factors affecting people living with disabilities (PWDs) and at the same time create opportunities for them.

Around May this year, Daddy Owen received criticism for his posts about disability especially on club foot disease affecting young ones. However, he said that such ill comments did not bother him at all.

“My reasons for posting as u can see is to create awareness, information is not out there that more than 80 per cent of physical disabilities can be corrected in infancy. That’s why I have a vision of eradicating conditions like club foot in the next 10 years! Most of the kids I post here have already received deserved interventions, I do follow-ups mpaka kwa theatre! I talk to surgeons, teachers, and parents,” he said.

Akothee – Besides paying school fees for the less fortunate in society, singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee launched a humanitarian foundation by he name Akothee Foundation in Turkana to cater for needy and hunger-stricken communities in Turkana county and its environs.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers posted a pay bill on her social media platforms and in less than two hours, she had accumulated Sh1 million.

With the foundation dear to her, Akothee has been asking her fans to take her back to Turkana by donating food items that would help in the drive.

Mike Sonko – The former Nairobi Governor has been a darling to many through his philanthropic initiatives.

Often, you will hear of Sonko coming to the rescue of Kenyans who are underprivileged. He is known to have paid school fees, started businesses, fed and even clothed quite a number of Kenyans who reach out for help.

Sonko’s philanthropy has also touched bright students from humble backgrounds.

Nadia Mukami – In a previous interview, Nadia said the Lola and Safari Foundation was formed after she experienced a miscarriage early last year.

With the foundation’s aim being to support young mothers to curb teenage pregnancies, the songbird said her goal is to send at least 100 teenage mothers back to school by 2024.

In April, she awarded scholarship to a Form Two student who had dropped out of school after giving birth.

“Lola and Safari Foundation awarded a teenage mother with scholarship to enable her to continue with her studies! She dropped out of school when she was in Form Two and after that lacked ways to continue with her studies!” Nadia said in her post.

