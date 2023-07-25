Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react after Sauti Sol’s announcement on separate VIP and Fans shows

By Hilary Kimuyu July 25th, 2023 2 min read

Sauti Sol recently announced that they will be taking an indefinite hiatus from the music scene after their world tour, and dropping their last album at the end of this year has left their Kenyan fans in disarray.

The four-man band, who have been on a final tour in the US, Europe and Canada in “celebration of their remarkable journey” before each member takes some time to work on personal endeavours will in November have two different shows in Nairobi.

The award-winning group will have the ‘VIP Show’ and ‘Fan Show’, with the former being on November 2 and the latter being on November 4.

The group did not particularly state what the disparities between the two shows will entail.

The Kenyan group has won several local and international awards over their 18-year-long career, among them the Best African Act at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.

In 2021, Sauti Sol received a Grammy certificate for the group’s feature on Nigerian artist Burna Boy’s album “Twice as Tall”, which won the Global Music Album award.

The group which comprises vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist Polycarp Otieno, last year was forced to apologise during their annual Sol Fest following public uproar over their short-lived performance during the 2022 second edition, all while promising “a better next time.”

The annual festival, which Sauti Sol and Sol Generation convene, took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on the evening of December 17.

Concertgoers expressed their disappointment online, lamenting that the quartet, being the night’s main act, mismanaged their time on stage.

In a press release, the team defended the outcome, saying that their goal was to warrant adequate time for every performer.

“Solfest was conceptualized as a showcase for musicians and businesses within Sol Generation’s core values- Discipline, Order, Passion and Excellence (D.O.P.E), and is intended to serve as a platform not just for Sauti Sol and Sol Generation artists, but for a variety of talented African musicians.”

Last time they performed in Kenya was alongside American R&B legends Boyz II Men on June 10 at Uhuru Gardens, also marred by hiccups.

On the other hand, Kenyans have labelled the upcoming shows the haves and have-nots.

Here are a few reactions from KOT.

