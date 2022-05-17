Join our Telegram Channel
KOT reacts to Sauti Sol’s threat to sue Raila

By Wangu Kanuri May 17th, 2022 2 min read

Following Sauti Sol’s threat to pursue legal action against Raila Odinga for use of their song Extravaganza at his political events without permission, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions.

Some have called out the music group for being ‘petty’ while others congratulated it for being firm on their stand.

One user questioned them where they wanted the Kenyan music that they fought for to be played.

Another one agreed the move by Azimio to play their song without their consent was unlawful.

Another one felt Sauti Sol should thank Azimio for popularizing their song.

Another user said Sauti Sol was right since they owned a record label and they are signed by a universal music group hence Azimio was wrong when they marketed themselves using their song.

Another asked the music group if they did not want to participate in matters of national importance yet they ask people to reflect on themselves through their song.

Another one countered with the problem was infringement of their rights not that they did not support Azimio.

Another urged Sauti Sol to air their grievances to the Azimio Secretariat not displaying it on social media as the day was in celebration of women.

Sauti Sol had on Monday night issued a statement saying it was not affiliated to any political party or groupings and the use of their song Extravaganza without their consent was a breach of copyright.

 

