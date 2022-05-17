KOT reacts to Sauti Sol’s threat to sue Raila

Sauti Sol members (from left) Savara, Ploycarp, Bien-Amie and Chimano take a selfie during the unveiling of the band as the official Brand Ambassadors for Inifinix Kenya on June 2, 2021 at the Social House. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Following Sauti Sol’s threat to pursue legal action against Raila Odinga for use of their song Extravaganza at his political events without permission, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions.

Some have called out the music group for being ‘petty’ while others congratulated it for being firm on their stand.

One user questioned them where they wanted the Kenyan music that they fought for to be played.

Si ni nyinyi mlisema play Kenyan music? Where exactly should they be played? Halafu if we incline towards Tanzania and Nigeria you start complaining of not being supported. Mnatakanga aje 'wasanii'? — 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐢ṋ 𝐊𝐚ṋ𝐢ṋ𝐝𝐨 (@Alvin_Kanindo) May 16, 2022

Another one agreed the move by Azimio to play their song without their consent was unlawful.

This is unlawful Azimio should have followed the right procedure. — 🅰🅵🆈🅰🅲🅴🅽🆃🆁🅴🅲🆁🅴🆆🇰🇪 (@AfyaCentreCrew) May 16, 2022

Another one felt Sauti Sol should thank Azimio for popularizing their song.

Nyi pia mko na kiherehere hiyo ngoma ata sikuwa naijua nimeijulia hapo. Mnafaa kufurahi imepata airplay — MP (@MsumariPlanyo) May 16, 2022

Another user said Sauti Sol was right since they owned a record label and they are signed by a universal music group hence Azimio was wrong when they marketed themselves using their song.

guys to be honest,sauti sol are right and have every right to complain,coz,1.they are a record label.2.they are signed by universal music group..therefore its not fair for azimio to use one of their work to market themselves without the sauti sol being initiated. — Doctari KOT (@doctari_KOT) May 16, 2022

Another asked the music group if they did not want to participate in matters of national importance yet they ask people to reflect on themselves through their song.

So you don't want to participate in matters of national importance, but you want to tell us tujiangalie!??? — THE NYAGAKA OSORO. (@NyagakaOtundo) May 16, 2022

Another one countered with the problem was infringement of their rights not that they did not support Azimio.

The issue is that their rights were infringed si ati they don't support azimio — peter warui (@pw_warui) May 16, 2022

Another urged Sauti Sol to air their grievances to the Azimio Secretariat not displaying it on social media as the day was in celebration of women.

On the day we are celebrating women is the say you decide to bring your squabbles to social media. I know some of you dnt like women, but posting it later or communicating directly to the Azimio secretariat without trying updstage women wld hv bn a wise approach. — JeffNap (@jeff_nap) May 16, 2022

Sauti Sol had on Monday night issued a statement saying it was not affiliated to any political party or groupings and the use of their song Extravaganza without their consent was a breach of copyright.