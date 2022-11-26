Last moments of Form one student who committed suicide at Ngara Girls





A form one student who committed suicide at Ngara Girls Secondary School in Nairobi County had revealed to her close friends that her parents used to fight.

In addition, the girl who ended her life on November 15, 2022, revealed in a suicide note that she decided to take away her life after her mother once sent her away when she went to console her following a brutal fight with her father.

A detailed full statement from the school’s management also says that the girl had taken aside her best friend from the school and asked her how she could commit suicide.

Dr Beatrice Ndiga, the Principal Ngara Girls High School said that four dormitory captains conducted a roll call at 6pm just before supper, and it was then that they noticed the form one student was nowhere.

It is then that the four student leaders, together with the school nurse identified as Ms. Mary Mugure Murage, the school matron identified as Ms. Catherine Mbithe Imbulani and Senior teacher Ms. Grace Gacheri Ithara started searching the school compound.

They were also joined by the two school guards, Ms. Catherine Mbinya and Ms Anne Adhiambo.

“The student was found at 7:15pm, having jumped from the first floor of Topaz dormitory. She was rushed to Ladnan Hospital, Pangani which is located along Ole Thruba Road and arrived there within 15 minutes after the fall and was accompanied by the school nurse and matron,” the report read in part.

An X-ray was conducted on her chest, and it emerged that it was clear and had not been affected. However, “her lower limb had a fracture.”

A decision was made that the patient be transferred to MP Shah Hospital for a CT Scan, but she was later moved to Aga Khan Hospital, where resuscitation and treatment kicked off. Unfortunately, the patient died at midnight.

As she was at the hospital, dorm captains were asked to check on her bed and belongings. They found that she had left behind two suicide notes explaining why she had decided to end her life.

