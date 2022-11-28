Let your children lead the protests, DP Gachagua scoffs at Raila





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken yet another swipe at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, telling him to allow his children to lead the demonstrations that the opposition is calling for.

The DP’s remarks are in response to Mr Odinga’s call for a series of rallies in his political bases so as to solicit support for the four officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who are facing ouster.

“Those who want our children to go to the streets have organized for their children to go to EALA in Arusha. If he wants street protests it is okay. But for them to take place, let your daughter, son come from Arusha and physically lead the demonstrations and the rest of the Kenyans can follow,” Gachagua said.

Also read: Uhuru to share same platform with Ruto for the first time since leaving office

The four besieged officials rejected the results of the presidential elections that were announced by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati terming the verification and tallying process as ‘opaque.’ The four are IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi.

Claiming the current regime rigged the elections and are now sending away IEBC officials who stood firm, Mr Odinga said the ‘consultative meetings’ will kick in next week.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga will hold the rally in Kamukunji, Nairobi with subsequent meetings in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and Kakamega.