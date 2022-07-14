Man, 76, charged with withdrawing cash from deceased’s bank account

James Kamau Mungai alias James John Mungeria in court for withdrawing Sh300000 from Absa bank property of Karen hospital PHOTO: Richard Munguti

A man has admitted to impersonating the former Chairman of Karen hospital to successfully withdraw Sh300,000 from ABSA bank.

Joseph Kamau Mungai alias James John Mugeria was charged at Milimani law courts in Nairobi. He is alleged to have committed the offence on July 8 2022 at ABSA BANK Kenya, Yaya Centre branch Nairobi.

“You are charged that on July 8, 2022, at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC, Yaya Centre Branch in Nairobi County within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud falsely represented yourself as James John Mugeria to Dan Mwaniki Maganda, a teller at the said branch” reads the charge sheet.

The man, 76, who was not represented by an advocate is alleged to have attempted to steal Ksh700,000 from the said bank.

He was impersonating the Karen Hospital Chairman who died on September 23, 2021.

In the evidence presented tabled in court on July 12th, 2033 at around 11:30hrs the branch security manager at the bank reported through the telephone that there was a suspect being held at the banks Yaya centre branch for attempting to make a fraudulent withdrawal by impersonating the account owner.

“Upon visiting the Banking fraud unit officers to the bank Yaya centre branch it was established that the accused had withdrawn Ksh300,000 from the said bank on July 8th 2022 and was attempting to make a further Ksh 700,000,” the magistrate heard.

The court was told the officers had also established the said account had been flagged and marked ‘deceased’ in the banks’ system.

He pleaded guilty to the said offence before resident magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi.He will be sentenced on July 14,2022.