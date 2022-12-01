Man who threw woman from 12th floor for rejecting sexual advances jailed for 5 years

Moses Gatama Njoroge at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on December 1, 2022 when he was sentenced to five years. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A court has jailed Moses Gatama Njoroge for five years for throwing woman from 12th floor of Nairobi building after she turned down his sexual advances.

The ICT expert who threw a 20-year-old woman he had met on Facebook from the 12th floor to the ninth floor of a building in Nairobi was convicted last week.

Milimani Senior Principal magistrate Esther Kimilu convicted Moses Gatama Njoroge of causing grievous harm.

Magistrate Kimilu said the victim had suffered serious injuries. The magistrate also cited medical records that outlined the woman’s injuries inflicted.

“The victim was immobilised for a couple of months and could not stand without crutches at the time she was giving her testimony,” Ms Kimilu said.