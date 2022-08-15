‘Mass exodus’ from Nairobi CBD as Kenyans await poll results





Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) was deserted for the better part of Monday afternoon ahead of the announcement of Kenya’s President-elect.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula was slated to make the announcement at 3pm, local time.

He was yet to do so by 4pm

Earlier, the CBD was normally busy with human and vehicle traffic.

Shops were open, while corporate institutions such as banks as well as government offices were offering services as usual.

That all changed, however, after IEBC sent out a press statement indicating it will announce the winner of the August 9 presidential election at 3 pm.

A spot check by Nairobi News revealed most of the businesses had closed down.

Nairobians were spotted at different bus stations boarding public service vehicles and heading home.

Several cities and towns around the country also reported reduced business. ‘