MCA accuses police of attempting to make ‘male protestors impotent’





Homa Bay County Assembly Majority Leader Richard Ogindo has expressed concern over the unorthodox approach that police officers employed in quelling last week’s protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition supporters.

The MCA has accused police officers of targeting the private parts of protestors while dispersing crowds in Homa Bay County.

Mr Ogindo said this may affect the sexual life of some of the people who claimed to have been attacked by police on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“Hitting the private parts may affect one’s ability to sire children. Police has a sinister move,” Mr Ogindo said.

During protest in Homa Bay, a number of people reported that they were brutally attacked by police officers. Some were hit with clubs while others sustained gunshot injuries. One of them, Abdi Rashid, was shot on the right thigh just next to genitals.

“I was repairing my door when a group of youths stormed into my compound. They were followed by police officers, then I heard a loud bang,” Mr Rashid said.

He had no idea he had been shot, until he saw blood trickling from his trainers. His leg also became heavy. Another victim suffered gunshot wounds on his buttocks.

Mr Ogindo, who accompanied Governor Gladys Wanga to visit some of the victims of last week’s protests, described these incident as unfortunate. He questioned why the bullet had to hit Mr Rashid and others in areas around their private body parts.

“It is as if the police do not want our population to grow. The office who shot at his man (Rashid) had ill motive,” Mr Ogindo said.

According to the House Majority Leader, the officer’s shooting around the private parts do not want another generation in the region. He said he will continue to defend the freedom and rights of the people of Homa Bay.

