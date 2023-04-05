Nairobi County shines with stellar revenue collection despite recent chaos

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the county workers at Chater Hall on March 21, 2023 during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative 2ndwave. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

The Nairobi County Government has shown exceptional resilience in its revenue collection, despite the recent disruptions caused by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s demonstrations.

According to Governor Johnson Sakaja, the county collected a total of Sh4.5 billion in the first three months of 2023, surpassing last year’s collection of Sh3.83 billion.

Governor Sakaja attributed this impressive performance to the county’s strong operational capacity, diligence, and commitment to delivering services to Nairobi residents, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

He also announced that the county’s own-source revenue has been on a steady increase, “with a 2.2 percent, 31.3 percent, and 22.8 percent growth in revenue for January, February, and March 2023, respectively”.

The county made significant improvements in land rates, single business permits, and fire inspection, and Governor Sakaja expressed optimism about achieving double-digit growth in parking fees, billboards, house and stall rent, food handlers, and markets in the coming months.

Sakaja emphasized that the county’s “immediate focus will be on revenue collection with a renewed emphasis on improved service delivery”.

Despite losing half of its daily collections during the first day of the Azimio demonstrations, the county government remains committed to processing full ownership of its revenue collection, which is currently still under the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The county’s impressive revenue collection figures demonstrate its resilience and ability to weather even the most disruptive of storms.

In conclusion, Nairobi County’s stellar revenue collection performance is a testament to the county’s resilience, commitment to service delivery, and strong operational capacity.

The county’s emphasis on revenue collection and improved service delivery bodes well for the future, and Governor Sakaja’s optimism about achieving double-digit growth in various revenue streams is a cause for celebration.

