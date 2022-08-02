Nairobi man pleads guilty to stealing cooking oil from supermaket

Patrick Andayi at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing cooking oil from a local supermarket. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A shoplifter accosted after stealing cooking oil at a supermarket pleaded guilty to theft charges after he was arraigned before Kibera law courts.

Patrick Angote Andayi admitted charges of stealing 57 jerrycans of 5 litres each of vegetable cooking oil worth Sh104, 404, at Carrefour Supermarket in Village Market mall in Nairobi on diverse dates between June 5th and 18th this year.

Andayi was arrested at the supermarket after security officials laid a trap.

A security compliance officer at the supermarket had undertaken an audit which revealed some items were missing from the shelves.

He reviewed the CCTV where Andayi was allegedly captured visiting the shelves where cooking oils are placed, severally on different dates.

An ambush was laid for him and he came for shopping as usual and paid for some items.

But when he was challenged to surrender his bag for checking by security guards, he attempted to run away but was accosted.

Two five litres jerricans were found in the bag. He was handed over to the police who escorted him to Gingiri police station.

He was later escorted to his house in Ruaka which was searched but he accounted for everything in it.

Andayi later led cops to a local shop where he had sold a five litre jerrican of cooking oil where the shop keeper was found selling the cooking oil and the remainder was recovered.

He admitted the charges before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi. The case will proceed on August 2 after the exhibits are availed to the court. Andayi will remain in police custody.