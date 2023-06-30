Never too late! Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child





Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 53, has announced the arrival of her second child, a son.

The fashion icon expressed her excitement and profound gratitude, highlighting, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Naomi, known for her illustrious career spanning decades, shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram profile, capturing a tender moment as she cradles her newborn son in her arms alongside her adorable 2-year-old daughter.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the photo, Naomi wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo. It’s never too late to become a mother.”

This delightful news comes just over two years after Naomi celebrated the arrival of her first child, a daughter born in May 2021.

Naomi Campbell’s decision to embark on the path of motherhood in her fifties has sparked conversations about the evolving perception of age and parenthood.

The supermodel challenges societal norms and encourages women to embrace their personal timelines when it comes to starting a family.

While some of her fans see her journey as inspiring and a testament to the possibility of having children later in life, others raise questions about how she expanded her family, such as surrogacy or assisted reproductive technologies.

freakymarko: Naomi having a baby at 53 proves it’s never too late to have kids.