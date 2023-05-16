New wheels for Nairobi: Sakaja scraps old kanjo vehicles for brand new pickups

The old kanjo truck have been phased out. PHOTO| COURTESY

The old kanjo truck have been phased out. PHOTO| COURTESY





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially scrapped the famous old rusty vehicles used by Nairobi County Inspectorate officers to chase rebellious hawkers around the city since the 1980s.

They will now be replaced by brand new Isuzu double-cab pickups, unveiled by the Governor on Tuesday.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 17 pick-ups, the Governor said they would help inspectors in their daily work and make their movements easier.

The governor said part of his manifesto was to bring dignity to Nairobi, including the services provided by the inspectors.

“We said we want to give them dignity, but dignity starts with how we treat ourselves and how we treat you, the people of Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

The Governor said, “The other day I heard that you had apprehended people and the car got stuck, with prisoners inside. It’s a big embarrassment. I promise you that we will deal with them and phase them out. You will not see them again very soon.”

Also read: Ifikie Sakaja: Hotel owners complain of kanjo askaris eating for free by force

The governor said his initial promise to scrap metal dealers to come for the old vehicles still stands and that they will be sold out very soon, but not at a throwaway price.

He also warned the drivers who will receive the new vehicles, urging them to use them to serve Nairobi’s people.

“These are tools to serve the people in our delivery, not to harass the people of Nairobi. But the people of Nairobi must also obey the rules,” Sakaja noted.

In addition, the governor declared that the county will soon take action against individuals who have unlawfully occupied public spaces, with the initiative starting imminently.

He praised Isuzu Kenya for their collaboration and mentioned that they were granted the contract following a legitimate bidding process.

The governor further revealed that the county is currently in the process of acquiring ten waste disposal trucks that will aid in keeping the city clean, as well as other vehicles that will provide employment opportunities for the locals.

Also read: Why Sonko is offering Sh40k for video of this woman on top of kanjo pickup