Police arrest seven in narcotics swoop





Police in Nairobi at the weekend arrested seven individuals who were found in possession of narcotic drugs.

In a statement the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the seven were nabbed in Huruma Estate, Nairobi County.

They were identified as; Alex Murimi, Woche Sipa, Clinton Odinga, Kevin Kimani, Mohamed Wako, John Chege and Hassan Yussuf.

“In the raid that was conducted following a tip off from members of the public, over 10 kilograms of weed, 450 rolls of the same substance, weighing scales, daggers and gas cylinders suspected to have been stolen were recovered during the midnight raid on Saturday,” the DCI said in the statement.

They seven are facing charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs, being in possession of narcotic drugs and preparation to commit a felony.

Police also managed to get hold of a motor vehicle which they believe was being used to traffic drugs in the city.

The National Police Service (NPS) has maintained that bhang is illegal in the country despite various people raising discussions on whether it should be legalized.

NPS, in a statement released on Saturday, underscored that the negative effects of bhang overshadow its perceived ‘advantages.’

“Bhang is and remains illegal in Kenya. And it’s for good reasons that the plant is prohibited. The socioeconomic downside of the herb outweighs the gains,” said in a statement in 2022.

In April 2023, two people were nabbed by the police officers attached to NPS for growing bhang in Mwala, Machakos County.

Mr Musyimi Ndivo, 39, and Mr Matata Kanyiva, 40, were smoked out from their hideouts in Manyatta village, Wamunyu location by officers from Yathui police station. Another suspect identified as Mr Mutungi Jass escaped the police dragnet.

Their arrest was made following a series of complaints by members of the public to police officers.

