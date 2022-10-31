Police launch manhunt for two who allegedly killed doctor in Ngong, left body inside shanty house





Police in Ngong, Kajiado County have launched a manhunt for two men who were last seen with a veterinary doctor found dead in a rented house where one of them lived.

Mr Raphael Nyamwaya was found dead in unclear circumstances in the house of Mr Anthony Marwa, a boda boda operator who police now consider the main suspect.

The deceased’s family say family he left his rented apartment at Hilltop Court on October 20, 2022, and never returned until his body was discovered inside the shanty house within Ngong the following day.

Police say Mr Marwa (the bodaboda operator) was last seen with the deceased.

Dr Brenda Kwamboka, wife of the deceased, says she called her husband an hour after he left home and he told her that he was on his way back.

“I did not expect to receive the bad news and it was a shock to us as a family,” said Dr Kwamboka.

According to her, Mr Nyamwaya had gone to make a report of his lost phone only for things to turn ugly.

The following morning, Dr Kwamboka decided to make a report of a missing person at the Kajiado North Sub County Police Headquarters.

She told the police that Mr Marwa had answered her calls and told her that the husband was not around but he was in possession of his phone which he was planning to hand over to her.

“I tried calling his number but someone else picked it and I realised it was the bodaboda guy who had ferried him from home. He told me that he was not with him and that he had his simcard which he was bringing home,” she told detectives at the police station.

Dr Kwamboka said that the phone number of her husband was being switched off and on which made her more worried.

Neighbors of Mr Marwa in whose house the body of the deceased was found said that they had seen Mr Nyamwaya on the fateful day he left his house in the company of Mr Marwa and another man whose identity is yet to be known.

“I saw two men on a motorbike who were carrying someone who was really drunk. They later left only for us to realise that the man had died,” said Ms Lydia Mathew.

