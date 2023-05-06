Rapper Colonel Mustafa appeals for help from his fans





Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa is now appealing for financial help from his fans following his current misfortunes.

Speaking during an interview with vlogger Eve Mungai, the rapper said the medical bills for his mother’s chemotherapy have taken a toll on his finances.

“Kile kitu naweza omba wananchi wanisaidie nayo ni kazi ndio niweze kuendelea na mama kwa sababu hatujui chemotherapy inaweza enda vipi, kwa sababu wanasema ni kitu inaweza isha ama inaweza rudi, but sisi tunaomba iwe on the safe side. Kitu naomba sana mafans wani support na kitu nitafanya, kama ni kaduka wani promote, kama ni mziki, munispport kwa shughuli ile nafanya ndio niweze ku support mama. Nimekuwa na pressure mambo ya mama imenipeleka mbio,” Mustafa said.

Colonel Mustafa had been missing in action in the music industry until recently when a video showing him working at a construction site went viral.

Many were shocked to see the famous musician doing manual labour and questioned the state of his music career.

Colonel Mustafa spoke briefly to Nairobi News in a telephone interview, saying he was not feeling well.

Last year, Colonel Mustafa revealed that he was battling depression.

The artiste explained that he suffered from depression for about two or three years after leaving a reality show.

This revelation has highlighted the pressures of being a reality TV star and the need for better mental health support for those in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with The Trend, the musician opened up about his struggles and how he had to disappear from social media for a while.

Colonel Mustafa has not released any new music for almost five years.

However, during the interview he revealed that he is working on a new album and that he is back in the industry.

Some of the celebrities who commented on the video hinted that the singer was about to release a song.

