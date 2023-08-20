Rigathi Gachagua reminisces about his time as a teacher

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

If Rigathi Gachagua was not a Deputy President, he would perhaps have been an English teacher.

Despite struggling to take his oath during his swearing in ceremony as the Deputy President, The DP recently proudly asserted his prowess in both English and Literature which he attributed owing to his exceptional academic performance during his school years.

The second in command divulged he achieved a Distinction One in Literature, the highest marks available, a testament to his command of the language.

Speaking at Kianyaga High School, Gachagua suggested he is fully equipped to return to the classroom and impart English knowledge to secondary school students.

He recounted his personal history as he addressed the gathering, recalling a period between his completion of Form Six and his enrollment to University when he served as an untrained teacher in Machakos.

“I taught as an untrained teacher… Between Form 6 and university, there was a problem; students could wait for up to two years before entering the university,” the Deputy President revealed.

Gachagua is an alumnus of Kianyaga High School, in Kirinyaga County.

He reminisced, “I left Kianyaga at the end of 1983 and then joined University in October 1985. So, for one and a half years, I taught at a secondary school in Machakos.”

“During that time, I taught English and Literature. As a matter of fact, I achieved a Distinction One in Literature. Someday, I will return and lead a class,” the Deputy President stated amidst laughter.

Gachagua further disclosed that during his teaching tenure, he introduced the volleyball game to the school, a legacy that continues to thrive.

His personal proficiency in the game, owing to his prior experience as a player, greatly contributed to this success.

Gachagua is known for his occasional humorous remarks, often reflecting on his life journey and experiences.

He also frequently draws on his youthful memories when offering advice to the public.

In one instance, he openly acknowledged his past struggles with excessive drinking of alcohol.

He later quit the drinking spree.

Under President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza government, Gachagua is entitled to fighting illicit brew and drug abuse.

He started the operation in Mt Kenya Region, his backyard and has since promised that the exercise will be undertaken to other parts of the country.

He is happily married to Mrs Dorcas Gachagua, who is a pastor.

