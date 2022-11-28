Ruto supports Sakaja’s war on noise pollution

President William Ruto share a moment with Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja on August 25, 2022 during the swearing in ceremony of the county boss. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

President William Ruto share a moment with Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja on August 25, 2022 during the swearing in ceremony of the county boss. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





President William Ruto has welcomed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s move to control noise levels from nightclubs in the city.

Speaking on Monday at Tatu City Special Economic Zone for the official opening of the Twiga Food distribution center, the President assured Governor Sakaja of the government’s full support.

President Ruto also urged the governor to keep off noise from children.

“Governor Sakaja, please keep the noise away from our children. You have our support,” President Ruto said.

This comes hours after several clubs were raided by the police officers for failure to comply with Governor Sakaja’s directives on loud music.

More to follow…