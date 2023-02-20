Showfa ride: The first zero commission-based platform launched in Kenya

Car branded with Showfa sticker at the launch of the Taxi-hailing platform. PHOTO| KEVIN CHERUIYOT

The cab drivers and motorbike riders have sensed a smile following the launch of a taxi platform with zero commission.

With the Showfa platform, the driver will be able to pay once off subscription per day, unlike other platforms where they pay per trip, hence, offering them a chance to enrich their lives through savings.

Speaking during the platform launch in Nairobi on Monday, Showfa Business Development Director Dhruv Rajah said that the interest of the drivers had been well captured with their unique operation.

“We feel that if you have a happy driver, a happy rider, the customers will flow because they know that they are giving and also empowering Kenyans for the services,” Mr Dhruv said.

The director said their platform is world-class, tested, and expected to thrive in the Kenyan market and compete with established firms.

Mr Dhruv said that the advantage of the platform is that it is much safe, cheaper and more reliable for the passengers.

Soon, according to Mr Dhruv, the platform will also launch ambulance services, where the customer can order rescue services through the application.

“We are working through some emergency services which we will announce very soon. We will have an application on the App where at the click of a button you can call an ambulance, and it will trigger the closest ambulance in your location.”

Speaking separately with Nairobi News, one of the riders who have already subscribed to the platform says it is much better than other firms.

“Hii itatusaida juu nalipa mara moja kwa siku. Hata kama ni Sh200, najua nitalipa mara moja na sio 30 percent kwa kila trip enye nitaenda (this will be useful because I’ll be paying once per day. Even if it’s a subscription of Sh200 per day, I’ll be paying once, and not for example 30 per cent payment in every trip),” Mr Murunga said.

The event was attended by Trade Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria, who said that the government would fully support Showfa operations in the country since it puts the interests of the drivers and riders ahead.

