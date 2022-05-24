Socialite Corazon Kwamboka opens door for baby daddy return

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has hinted at a possible reunion with baby daddy Frankie Kiarie, alias Frankie JustGymIt.

In a recent YouTube video upload on her channel, the lawyer openly said she cannot completely rule out the possibility of getting back with Frankie as he is someone she once loved.

She was responding to a question from a concerned fan.

“Never say never. This is someone that I loved, who knows,” said Corazon.

Frankie had in an earlier interview said he and Corazon still have a workable relationship (co-parenting).

His statement left netizens speculating whether the ex-lovebirds could be back together but decided to keep it under wraps.

“I still have a relationship with Corazon. No one walked out. I talk to her quite often and she is doing very well,” said Frankie.

The developing story comes months after she announced on her socials to announce of her break-up with him.

She wrote a breakup message, in which she captioned a photo of a black rose that signifies death, sadness, and grief. “I am single, I choose me. Life goes on,” read the message.

She stopped short, however, of detailing the reasons for the break-up of a couple that appeared to have been so much in love, coming a month after she had publicly flaunted on social media that she had everything she’d ever wanted in Frankie.

Kwamboka and Frankie have two kids, a son, and a daughter.

The fitness instructor previously dated Kenyan content creator and lawyer Maureen Waititu with whom he has two sons.

Netizens had previously attacked Kwamboka saying she was responsible for her breakup with Frankie, claims to which she has since denied.