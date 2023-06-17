Tana River MCA, Hamisi Idd, dies in grisly road accident

The wreckage of a vehicle belonging to Chewani Ward MCA Hamisi Idd at the scene of the accident that claimed ward representative's life along the Malindi-Hola Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

A member of the Tana County Assembly, Hamisi Idd, has died in a grisly road accident. Nairobi News has established that Mr Idd, who was the MCA for Chewani Ward, died in the accident that happened on Saturday morning.

According to Mr Steve Juma, who is the County’s Director of Communication, the accident took place along the Malindi-Hola Road.

Mr Idd contested and won the Chewani Ward seat on a UDA ticket during last year’s General Election.

Before his election, he served as part of Governor Godhana Dhadho Gaddae security detail. He later resigned and declared interest in Chewani Ward seat.

Kilifi County Assembly Speaker Mr Teddy Mwambire sent his message of condolence to family and friends of the deceased MCA, whom he eulogised as a dedicated political leader.

“For and on behalf of the County Assembly of Kilifi take this opportunity to convey our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon Hamisi Idd (MCA Chewani Ward), his entire family, the great people of Chewani Ward in Galole Constituency, the County Assembly of Tana River and the entire County and by extent the devolution family for the untimely demise of our flamboyant brother, colleague and friend, Mr Hamisi Idd who succumbed through a grisly road traffic accident,” Mwambire said in a statement.

“We have lost a dedicated politician who stood for nothing but the common mwananchi. We will highly miss his strategic approach to issues of great public concerns” he added.