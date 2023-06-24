WRC Safari Rally: Tumbo cuts and other attires to avoid if you are going to Vasha

It’s the WRC Safari Rally weekend and Naivasha is the place to be. The adrenaline-packed high speed action which got underway on Thursday will conclude on Sunday.

But before then, practically all roads are leading to ‘Vasha’, which for many Nairobians now presents a much-needed escape from Nairobi’s biting cold.

Although June-July is the “Kenyan winter”, certain places, like Naivasha, can still be quite hot at this time of the year.

Nairobi News has compiled a guide on what to wear if you are heading down to ‘Vasha’ to catch a piece of the WRC Safari Rally.

The emphasis here is on dressing appropriately for the outdoor setting and the potentially warm weather in Naivasha. Additionally, it is important to be aware of clothing items to avoid.

Comfortable attire that blends with the environment should be prioritized to ensure a safe and enjoyable rally experience.

Here are some attires to avoid in Naivasha this weekend:

Bright or flashy colors – Avoid wearing bright or flashy colours as they can distract the drivers or wildlife during the event. It’s best to stick to neutral and earthy tones that blend in with the surroundings.

Camouflage clothing – Avoid wearing camouflage clothing, as it may be associated with military or law enforcement personnel and can cause confusion or concern among event organizers or security personnel. Instead, settle on earthy, neutral-toned clothing, such as khaki, beige or olive green. These colors blend well with the safari environment and can help you avoid attracting insects.

Heavy or restrictive clothing – Stay away from heavy or restrictive clothing that can limit your movement or make you uncomfortable in the outdoor setting. Instead, choose lightweight and breathable fabrics that allow for ease of movement.

Sandals or open-toed shoes – It’s important to protect your feet from potential hazards, so avoid wearing sandals or open-toed shoes. Go for closed-toe shoes with good traction to provide stability and prevent injury.

Excessive jewelry – Avoid wearing excessive jewelry that can be cumbersome or attract unnecessary attention. Keep it simple and minimal to ensure comfort and safety during the event.

Revealing or inappropriate attire – The WRC Safari Rally is designed to be a family-friendly event, so it’s important to dress modestly and appropriately. Avoid wearing revealing or offensive clothing like ‘tumbo cuts’ that may be considered inappropriate for the occasion.

Noisy or dangling accessories – Steer clear of noisy or dangling accessories, such as large bangles or jangling bracelets, as they can be distracting and interfere with the event. Opt for minimal accessories or ones that don’t create excessive noise.

Also, remember to check the specific event guidelines or recommendations for any additional dress code requirements or restrictions.