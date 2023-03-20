10 hilarious tweets by KOT about #maandamano





Today is D-Day, and opposition leader Raila Odinga said he would not back down, and the maandamano (demonstrations) will continue.

“We cannot be intimidated by William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua. I want to tell them that I fought for the second liberation in this country with the likes of Kenneth Matiba. I have been fighting for democracy and was put in detention for eight years when some of them were still breastfeeding,” Mr Odinga said during his Kiambu County tour where he visited Ruaka – Kiambu- Kirigiti – Ruai – Githurai.

The maandamano was slated for March 20, 2023. It will be a political showdown between President William Ruto and Raila.

The demonstrations by Azimio will be agitating for opening the IEBC servers to determine the truth of the August 2022 election, lowering the cost of living, and halting the appointment of new IEBC commissioners, according to Raila.

Ruto has dismissed Odinga’s claims, stating that the Supreme Court has already ruled on the election and that the appointment process is ongoing as per the law. Ruto has also warned that any destruction of property during the protests will be dealt with severely.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets in the usual KOT fashion.

It's about to go down hii Maji lazima iishe Kesho #Maandamano pic.twitter.com/zt6pPKUt9R — MOGUCHE (@Rashid_Mose) March 19, 2023

I have just arrived for the maandamano but it seems hawa majamaa jawajalala ata. 😂😂😂#Maandamano pic.twitter.com/lEJdZjOxKx — LIKONI CHIEF (@am_madison1) March 20, 2023

Police collect car tyres on the roadside in Ayanyi Kibra #Maandamano pic.twitter.com/l1gOKPcJhU — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) March 20, 2023

Wale wako Nairobi CBD sai, tell us about the situation there. Is everything okay ama maandamano imeanza? pic.twitter.com/fR0v9at5I9 — Rajini Nicholas™🇰🇪 (@RajiniENicholas) March 20, 2023

The new CAS interior security Millicent Omanga is waiting for Azimio mercilessly in Nairobi CBD.#Maandamano pic.twitter.com/7o80DNmjuG — Jayden, go home, you're drunk. (@mkufuuu) March 20, 2023

Monday at Nairobi CBD 😂 pic.twitter.com/7OSupNCT2J — Joel Mulwa jr (@mulwa_jr) March 18, 2023

A section of the MDD Azimio affiliated group is seen 'praying' for tomorrow's Maandamano in Nairobi CBD. pic.twitter.com/nWVmh44pFj — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) March 19, 2023

