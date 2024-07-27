Alex Mwakideu: Marriage wasn’t the reason I quit alcohol





Radio personality Alex Mwakideu has opened up about his decision to quit alcohol in 2019 and his subsequent love for cigars.

Speaking to Obinna, Mwakideu revealed that a pivotal moment in his life led him to give up hard liquor.

The incident occurred the night before his best friend Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, introduction ceremony to his in-laws.

Mwakideu had been appointed as Jalang’o’s spokesman for the event, but the night before, he drank excessively and blacked out.

He woke up late, with everyone already at the venue, almost missing the function.

This close call made him realize he needed to make a change.

“I quit drinking in 2019. It was the time we were taking Jalang’o for the introduction of his wife. I had taken a lot of alcohol. I wanted to monitor my drinking habits, so I used not to share my alcohol. I was not an extreme drinker. That day I overslept and woke up at noon. On checking the WhatsApp group, everyone was already at the event and properly dressed. I rushed to the event since I was the one speaking on behalf of friends,” Mwakideu narrated.

He then added,

“After the event, everyone took out their alcohol. I also removed mine, looked at it, and said I was done with alcohol. Since that time, I decided to quit alcohol.”

Mwakideu clarified that his decision was not due to any professional or his marriage but a personal resolution.

“I was not fired, and I did not mess up my marriage, but it was a decision I made,” he said.

Mwakideu also shared insights into his current lifestyle, particularly his enjoyment of smoking cigars.

“Smoking cigars is a lifestyle. When you go and find old people smoking cigarettes, there is a cigar for whiskey and there is a cigar for wine, coffee, and so I love the coffee cigar because I love coffee.”