Auctioneers swoop on The Real Housewives of Nairobi star Susan Kaittany over Sh40,500 debt





The Real Housewives of Nairobi Reality TV star Susan Kaittany could lose more than Sh500,000 after auctioneers attached assets of her Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa to recover a debt of Sh45,500.

In a judgment issued on August 1st, 2024 by a Milimani Small Claims court, Ms Kaittany, the CEO of Posh Palace in Nairobi, was ordered to pay the debt owed to Blueberry Africa.

Stephen Murithi Mutua the sole proprietor of Blueberry Africa moved to court on February 2nd, this year suing the TV personality and beauty entrepreneur famous for her beautician business, over arrears resulting from a podcast production.

According to court papers of case number E1023/2024, Mr Mutua says that on the 7th of June 2023, his company recorded and produced Ms Kaitanny’s Dangerously Honest podcast at the Dusit Princess Hotel.

“After recording the various episodes, I gave the respondent (Ms. Kaitanny) various other services, including mixing and mastering, editing, and sound design,” Mr Mutua said in court papers.

On the 26th of July 2023, Mr Mutua invoiced Ms Kaitanny a bill of Sh40,500 with a breakdown of his rendered services.

“I have been following up ever since then with her and her personal assistant in vain. The respondent has always ignored my demands, lied, and given me excuses. The last time I reached out to her, she was blunt with me and told me I could go the legal way if I wanted to,” further reads the papers.

The podcast producer says he then instructed his lawyer to issue Ms Kaitanny with a demand letter, demanding to be paid his money which was sent to the Reality TV Star on 18th August, 2023 whose demands were ignored.

Mr Mutua would then file the case in which Ms. Kaitanny failed to appear or file her defense upon being served with the pleadings and court summons.

On the 1st of August, 2024 magistrate Kiongo Kagenyo entered judgment in favour of Blueberry Africa.

“The court has looked at and considered the lodged request of judgment and in the absence of entering an appearance by the respondent or filing of any response, the court hereby enters judgment in favor of the claimant as against the respondent for a sum of Sh40,500 that shall earn interest at the rate of 125 per annum from 1st July 2023 until payment is full. Further, the claimant is awarded an all-inclusive cost of Sh15,000,” read the judgment.

Ms Kaitanny still could not honor the judgment and by the time Interfield Auctioneers granted by the court, stormed Posh Palace last Wednesday 6th November, the debt had risen to sh61,984 on account of the court’s interest rate.

The auctioneers served Ms. Kaitanny with the warrants of Attachment and Sale that provided for a 7-day proclamation notice.

Part of the assets attached by auctioneers from the Posh Palace include hair dryers valued at Sh20,000, steamers valued at Sh25,000, saloon chairs at Sh40,000, foot spa valued at Sh50,000, massage tables at Sh10,000, old office tables at Sh5,000, hair conditioners at Sh20,000, hair foods at Sh15,000, computer valued at Sh7,000, trolleys at Sh4,000 among other items. The auctioneers also slapped Ms Kaitanny with an invoice charge of Sh38,600.

The former Miss Earth Kenya 2005 appeared on The Real Housewives of Nairobi season one which began airing in February last year on Showmax as one of the six cast members.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi reality TV show, developed as an international installment of The Real Housewives franchise followed the lives of Ms Kaitanny and the other five dynamic women including socialite Vera Sidika as they navigated their lavish lifestyles, relationships, and careers in Nairobi.

Ms. Kaitanny’s contract wasn’t renewed for season two of the same Reality TV show which premiered on May 10, 2024.

