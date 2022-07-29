Betty Kyallo: My past experiences will not stop me from living my life





Former TV news anchor Betty Kyallo says she intends to live her life to the fullest, her eventful past notwithstanding. You would think that after going through one unsuccessful marriage and a number of tumultuous romantic relationships, some of which ended in ugly public spats.

But she’s not just one to settle for a quiet life free of drama. Her life is well documented online. She and the father of her daughter got a divorce months after their lavish wedding. She then dated a number of local celebrities including lawyer Nick Ndeda, actor Lenana Karibe and politician ‘Somali Bae’ Alinur Mohammed.

Now the sassy media personality, who never shies away from controversies, is revealing more of her private life in the new reality show, Kyallo Kulture, which also features her sisters Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

Viewers of Kyallo Kulture will agree that she plans to continue living her life loudly and publicly. Some of the things that will be revealed on the show will be personal and emotional.

“I think I’ve gone through it all, to the point that my skin is extremely tough. Starting to anchor news as a young woman of 22 wasn’t easy. (There was) constant criticism and sometimes it was extremely harsh. Therefore, over the years, I learnt how to ignore social media trolls. I don’t care what they say. I actually never read anything negative about myself,” Betty said in an interview with Nairobi News.

“So for the show, it’s really another day in my life. I’m keen about my sisters though. I am very present when they feel they have been attacked. But I believe we will be fine,” Betty says.

“My fans have really been in tune with my life and life events for 12 years now. What a period it has been. What I am sure of is that my fans and the public have grown with me and are not getting over my brand just yet,” she says.

As is the norm in most reality series, Kyallo Kulture is majorly based on the cast’s experiences.