Charles Owino: Raila’s boys are in government, he mustn’t be president





Former National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino has asked the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga to support the administration of President William Ruto instead of critiquing it.

Mr Owino said that at this point, every Kenyan recognizes Mr Odinga as a statesman due to his fight for democracy and should pick someone else and support him for the presidential seat.

“Raila Odinga is not an ordinary Kenyan. He has walked through the path of democracy, and he cannot afford to spoil it at the last minute. He must not be the president. He can allow any other person even in his team to become the president,” Mr Owino said.

Speaking in an interview on NTV on Monday morning, the former Spokesperson said that most of the leaders in the current administration, including the President and the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mr Musalia Mudavadi, have worked with Mr Odinga at one point.

“I can say with due respect, from the President, this I can call him his boys. These are the people that he worked with in 2007. Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula (N.A Speaker), President Ruto…these are his boys running this government, the people he has trained and developed.”

Mr Owino further said that if the Azimio wants to hold demonstrations, they must inform the police of various stations and wait for a green light to provide security.

“Let his team notifies the station commanders of the respective areas, let him give the routes. The police will suspend work on that day, and even if people want to walk from here (Nairobi) to Mombasa to show their agitation, it will be done but let us not use impunity to destroy our nations.”

He has blamed some of Azimio’s leaders who are top lawyers in the country including Narc-Kenya leader Ms Martha Karua and Wiper Democratic leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka for ignoring the procedures of notifying the police about the demonstrations.

“They understand the Public Order Act, they just decided to suspend it because politicians don’t care.”

Mr Owino was among 30 politicians from the Nyanza region who recently declared support for the government of President Ruto after visiting him at State House.

This comes as Azimio protests against the government enter the second week with Mr Odinga announcing that they will be pick-pocketing twice a week; Monday and Thursday.

The Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome maintained that the Azimio protests are illegal, and anybody who will take part in illegal demonstrations will be arrested.

