Elachi drums up support for Raila’s bid

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi (left) and former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro during the ODM National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on February 26, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has urged Kenyans to vote for fresh faces in the August 2022 polls.

Speaking while on the campaign trail on Thursday, Elachi who is gunning for the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat argued that it would be good for the country if both President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto paved way for fresh leadership.

“As a Jubilee Party person, I say both the DP and my President must be headed home… and we tell this country that we want it to go back to 2002 and start the journey again,” Elachi said.

She further vouched for the election of Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate.

Ms Elachi resigned as Nairobi County Assembly Speaker in August 2020 after an endless battle for the assembly’s majority leadership position.

President Kenyatta appointed her Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) but he resigned in February, so as to concentrate on politics as is required by law.