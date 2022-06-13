Lynn Ngugi shares new office, advice to youth





TV journalist Lynn Ngugi has shared a sneak peek of her new office.

The office is still under construction and has her name imprinted on one of the doors.

The former Tuko journalist also advised her followers to work hard and realise their ambition.

“Be careful of people who might never want you to discover your full potential, or those who say you are over ambitious.”

She not only encouraged her followers to defy odds and go for what set their hearts on fire, but also requested them to execute their dreams of a better tomorrow.

“Go out there and do that which scares the hell out of you,” she added.

Having been indecisive for 4 years, Ngugi offered, “consistency, patience, knowing one’s worth, having respect for time and having faith above all other things, were the five things one needed to move in the right direction.”

In March, Ngugi was awarded best digital content creator at the Women in Film Awards (WIFA), an award she dedicated to the people that have shared their stories with her.

“I want to dedicate this special award to all the people that have shared their stories with me. We have cried together, laughed together and impacted so many lives together,” she said in a post.

Having a hefty experience in digital media, Ngugi was last year named among the top 100 most inspiring and influential women around the world by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

“Not sure I will ever get over this day. Few days ago, someone asked me why I love doing what I do, and I proudly replied, ‘because my work offers me the ability to tell our own stories in an authentic manner and with no shame’…”part of her message read.

Ngugi was honored for her work on the digital news platform where she covers a wide array of human interest stories.

Ngugi currently hosts and shoots her shows in a Nairobi hotel.