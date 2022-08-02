Man pleads guilty to selling Shisha

Picture: Innocent Alusyola at Kibera law courts. He pleaded guilty to selling Shisha but denied assaulting a Police officer. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after he was found with Shisha at a social joint in Nairobi West will remain in custody awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges of selling the banned substance.

Innocent Alusyola admitted he was found selling Shisha after he was arraigned before Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi.

He will be sentenced on August 17 when his social inquiry report will be tabled.

The sale and consumption of Shisha is illegal in Kenya.

But he denied assaulting Corporal Mohammed Buke of Akila police station during his arrest.

Alusyola was charged with assaulting and injuring Buke contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act of 2011, on July 23.

He is accused of assaulting Buke jointly with others at large.

Three police officers were on patrol at night when they stormed the social joint and found revelers smoking Shisha and arrested Alusyola who is the owner of the joint.

Alusyola allegedly assaulted Buke during the arrest and incited the revelers who gagged against the officers forcing them to retreat and seek reinforcement.

When they returned to the joint, all had left except Alusyola.

He was rearrested and escorted to Akila police station. The shisha pot was also recovered.

In mitigation, Alusyola told Ms. Mwangi that he was not selling the Shisha but enjoying it with friends.

In the charge of assaulting a police officer, he was granted a cash bail of Sh30, 000.