Musau The Mentalist to be feted among influential people in the US





Kenyan creative Kevin Musau, The Mentalist, has been selected to grace the annual Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Gathering in Los Angeles, California, from 29 September to 2 October 2023.

“As one of East Africa’s leading creatives, it is with great pleasure that we write to invite you to the annual MIPAD Gathering in Los Angeles, Californmia and MIPAD Recognition Week, 29 September to 2 October 2023, following the opening of the 78th United Nations Annual General Assembly New York City,” reads part of the invitation.

MIPAD 100 is a global civil society initiative to support the implementation of the United Nations General Assembly Decade for People of African Descent.

The initiative publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies outstanding individuals of African descent worldwide, bringing together those in the diaspora with their counterparts in Africa in four categories: politics & governance, business & entrepreneurship, media & culture, and humanitarian & religious.

Past winners include Kenya’s acclaimed journalist Larry Madowo, South African comedian Trevor Noah, Beyonce, Lewis Hamilton, Uasin Bolt, Naomi Osaka and many more.

During the week-long gathering in Los Angeles, activities will include panel discussions, a leadership training workshop and a film screening at UN Headquarters.

Musau has become one of the world’s most recognised mentalists, combining lie detection, mind reading, control, and influence.

