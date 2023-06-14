We have had threats over Boyz II Men debacle, says COFEK

American band Boyz II Men comprising (from left) Shawn Patrick Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris performs at the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

American band Boyz II Men comprising (from left) Shawn Patrick Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris performs at the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) said on Tuesday that it had been threatened over its stand at last weekend’s Boyz II Men concert.

In a statement, COFEK claimed that one Ms Zuhura Odhiambo, the Chair of the Events Management Association of Kenya (EMAK) Board, called on behalf of a government official with threats.

“We also take great exception that one Zuhura Odhiambo reportedly acting on behalf of a leader of one of the arms of government called one of us with threats,” part of the statement read.

They called on the National Assembly to enact a regulatory mechanism that would hold event organisers accountable.

“We equally urge consumers to exercise extreme discretion before paying for and attending events organised by either questionable or fraudulent organisers,” they added.

Also read: Radio Africa Group apologizes for highly disappointing Boyz II Men show

The organisation said it had received 419 complaints in less than 24 hours by Tuesday afternoon, 374 of which were emails, while 35 were phone calls and 10 were text messages.

“We have also seen a confession statement from Radio Africa Events. It is not enough to apologise. Article 46(1)(d) of the Constitution requires compensation to victims. We will pursue the consumer complaints in line with the law.”

COFEK on Monday threatened to sue the organisers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival for flying in popular American boy band Boyz II Men for a concert at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday night.

COFEK Programme Officer Ms Caroline Njue said they had received numerous complaints about the concert where revellers were charged Sh30,000 for VVIP, Sh15,000 for VIP and Sh8,000 for regular tickets.

Following the much-hyped and eagerly awaited concert, complaints started pouring in online during and after Boys II Men’s performance.

Revellers complained of overcrowding, poor sound quality, screens that didn’t work for revellers who couldn’t see the stage and poor facilities at the venue, which was set up with too few tents, food stalls and washrooms.

Also read: Mixed reactions as Sh30k Boyz II Men Stanbic Yetu Festival ends at 10pm

On Tuesday, the organisers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival apologised following a public outcry over sound problems during the Boyz II Men concert.

In a press statement, Radio Africa Events said it had listened to feedback from concert-goers and was investigating the “root causes of the sound issues” experienced during the show.

“We have engaged experienced sound engineers and technical experts to analyse the situation thoroughly. We are committed to rectifying these issues and ensuring that all future concerts deliver the exceptional audio and layout experience you deserve,” it read.

The organisers apologised for the frustration experienced by concert-goers and vowed to rectify where they may have gone wrong.

The Stanbic Yetu Festival had been highly anticipated following the previous success of Anthony Hamilton’s concert in 2022.

However, concert-goers were disappointed with the event’s organisation and took to social media to call out the organisers, citing poor sound and a faulty screen set up for regular ticket holders.

Also read: What the Boyz II Men Sh30,000 VVIP ticket gets you