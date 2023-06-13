Radio Africa Group apologizes for highly disappointing Boyz II Men show

Radio Africa Group has issued an apology to Kenyans who attended the Boyz II Men concert on Saturday (June 10, 2023) at Uhuru Gardens.

While the event attracted a large turnout, some attendees expressed disappointment due to technical hitches encountered during the concert.

One of the main concerns raised by many was the poor quality of the sound system.

The Stanbic Yetu Event, organized by Radio Africa Group in collaboration with Stanbic Bank, was anticipated to be one of the most significant shows in Kenya.

In response to the feedback received, Radio Africa Group expressed its deepest gratitude for the support and attendance of the third edition of Stanbic Yetu Festival.

The company acknowledged the concerns and frustrations expressed, particularly regarding the sound quality in the general arena during the concert.

Radio Africa Group further recognized that the concert had distinct segments for falling short of attendees’ expectations, particularly regarding sound quality and layout in the general arena.

The company assured the public that their feedback had been taken seriously.

“A dedicated team has been diligently working to investigate the root causes of the sound issues and find solutions to prevent their recurrence in future events. Experienced sound engineers and technical experts have been engaged to thoroughly analyze the situation. Radio Africa Group is committed to rectifying these issues and ensuring that all forthcoming concerts provide the exceptional audio and layout experience that attendees deserve,” Radio Africa Group said in the statement.

Earlier on, the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) had threatened to file a lawsuit against the organizers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.