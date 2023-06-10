Sold out Boyz II Men concert happening in Nairobi tonight





Tonight, all the roads will lead to Uhuru Gardens, where the legendary American R&B trio of soulful vocalists Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morrris and Nathan Morris are expected to bring nostalgia and sensual ballads in their first ever African tour.

They say behind every successful man there is a woman. Literally, that seems to be the case here.

The Boyz II Men Kenyan concert has been curated by a team that is almost entirely women led by Lilian Onyach Head Consumer and High Networth at Stanbic Bank.

Also read: Boyz II Men – A Gen Z crash course

“Surprisingly most of us who have organized this event are ladies, we call ourselves the ‘Ladies Behind Yetu’. The boss lady Somoina (Kimojino) and myself are the lead and we are supported by a whole team who are 95 per cent ladies,” Onyach said.

For the past one month, the hype has been building towards the concert dubbed Stanbic Yetu Festival.

Despite the tickets being pricey – with VVIP retailing at Sh30,000, VIP Sh15,000 and regular Sh8,000 – they all sold out fast as though they were on flash sale with the last flying of the shelves last week. By week one since the tickets went on sale, the organizers were already sure of 1,800 tickets.

Also read: Unforgettable Hits – Exploring Boyz II Men’s timeless music legacy

From the ticket sales, 6,000 people are expected to attend tonight’s events. And even before the event kicks, there are already talks to bring in American RnB legend Toni Braxton.

“These are the kind of feedbacks we are already receiving from consumers to have Toni Braxton and Usher Raymond in the next edition. We might as well have platinum tickets in the next edition where people are actually invited to buy and the price is not revealed. For this, we might have an exclusive experience concert for the few platinum buyers before the main concert,” Onyach added.

Also read: What the Boyz II Men Sh30,000 VVIP ticket gets you